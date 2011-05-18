The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 18, 2011

Happy hump day fashion girls! I made a little revelation this morning: I’m no longer letting the bipolar weather we’ve been having this year dictate my wardrobe decisions. Who’s with me? Ponder that as you read through you daily dose of news this Wednesday.

It wasn’t very hard to see this coming, but US Treasury Chief Timothy Geithner has called for an Interim IMF Chief to replace Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the once French Presidential hopeful. Sfter undergoing a psychological exam, Strauss-Kahn is under a 24-hour suicide watch at Rikers Island. (Voice of America)

The mother of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s love child has been revealed. Up until January, ????????Mildred Patricia Baena was the family’s housekeeper and assistant of 20 years. Two of Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s children have publically reacted to the news, with their 17-year-old son Patrick Arnold Schwarzenegger even changing his Twitter name to Patrick Shriver. (ABC News)

12 people die in Afghanistan protest over US-led raid. NATO says those killed in the raid were all armed insurgents, but President Hamid Karzai issued a strongly worded statement condemning the raid and dismissing NATO’s claim that the four people killed in it were all armed insurgents. (New York Times)

Oprah’s nearing the end of her talk show’s 25 year run, and the stars are all coming out to send her off. Madonna, Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise, Beyonce and Usher (among others) all said goodbye to Oprah as she taped her final two episodes on Tuesday. (MTV)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 12,471.78 this morning, but futures for the Dow rose 23.38 points to 12,502.96. (MSN Money)

Photo: Getty Images