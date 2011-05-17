The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 17, 2011

It’s not shaping up to a very good week for the Schwarzenegger clan, as news of infidelity and a love child surfaced today. Things aren’t looking too great in the sports world either. Let’s just say I know a number of guys who won’t be too happy about the court ruling about the NFL lockout that went down last night. Read on for all the details and other news happening this Tuesday.

A week after Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver announced their separation, it has come out that Arnold Schwarzenegger fathered a child with a former staffer 10 year-ago. Arnold released a statement today, saying, “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.” (CNN)

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals made a ruling on Monday night to keep the NFL lockout in place through the appeals process, which could go until late June or early July. The NFL argued that Judge Nelson did not have the power to grant an injunction of the lockout in the first place, and the court agreed. (Forbes)

The French have spoken out about the sexual assault allegations against International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, with French justice minister Elisabeth Guigou saying, “[The U.S. has] an accusatory system…We have a system that takes perhaps a little more time but which is, despite everything, more protective of individual rights.” (ABC News)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Dublin today for a historic state visit, the first state visit since Ireland first declared independence in 1916. After nearly a century of struggles and violence in Northern Ireland, this visit is a huge step for Anglo-Irish relations. (The Globe and Mail)