The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 16, 2011

I hope those of you in the Northeast enjoyed the dry weather on Saturday, because it’s all downhill from here, as rain is expected to poor on the East Coast all week. The West, South and Midwest aren’t much dryer, with wet conditions expected in all of those regions today. Here’s the news you should know as you attempt to stay dry on this rainy Monday.

It looks like lawyers for Dominique Strauss-Kahn may have proof that the managing director of the IMF was having lunch with his daughter at the time he was alleged to be sexually assaulting a Hotel Sofitel maid. The maid alleged he chased her down a corridor and forced her into a room and assaulted her, but material and witness evidence says that Stauss-Kahn had already payed his bill and checked out at the time of the assault. (Reuters)

Space shuttle Endeavour took off from the Kennedy Space Center on its final mission to the International Space Station this morning. The Endeavour, the youngest vehicle in the space fleet, was grounded two weeks ago because of an electrical problem. (New York Times)

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court requested arrest warrants today for Moammar Gaddafi, his son Saif al-Islam Gaddafi and Libyan intelligence chief Abdullah Senussi on charges of crimes against humanity. The arrest warrants still need to be approved by the court, but it would mean that the three men could be arrested in any United Nations member country. Chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo said, “The evidence shows that Moammar Gaddafi personally ordered attacks on unarmed Libyan civilians.” (Washington Post)

750 people in low-lying areas around Krotz Springs, Louisiana were ordered to leave after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers authorized the opening of floodgates on the Morganza Spillway on Saturday. Whil the aim of opening the floodgates was to try and minimize devastation further downriver (Baton Rouge and New Orleans), as many as 4,000 people could have their homes submerged. (CNN)