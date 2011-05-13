The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 13, 2011

It’s Friday the 13th but it’s Friday nonetheless, so I’ll take it! It’s finally the end of the week… and there’s nothing “bad luck” about that! Just make sure to avoid ladders and keep your umbrellas closed indoors and you should be fine. Read on for your daily dose of news to get you through the last hours before the weekend.

It looks like Ashton Kutcher will be replacing Charlie Sheen as the star of CBS’s Two and a Half Men. CBS, Warner Bros. and Kutcher are said to be putting the final touches on the deal to replace Charlie Sheen. Hugh Grant, who was originally offered the role, passed on the deal. (Hollywood Reporter)

Ron Paul is running for president for the third time. The Texas congressman declared his candidacy for president this morning on Good Morning America. He first ran as a Libertarian in 1988, then as a Republican in 2008. (ABC)

Three of Osama bin Laden’s widows were interviewed together this week by US intelligence officers under the supervision of Pakistani’s intelligence service. The eldest of the three widows spoke for the group. Pakistani Interior Minister Rehman Malik told CNN, “allowing the widows to be interviewed should make clear to the United States that Pakistan has nothing to hide… and put to rest any suspicions that the world’s most-wanted terrorist might have had a support network inside the Pakistani government, military or intelligence services. (CNN)

Many are calling the bombings in Charsadda, Pakistan which killed 80 innevitable. The Palistani taliban attack was claimed in the name of al-Qaida to avenge bin Laden’s death. (UK Guardian)