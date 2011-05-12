The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 12, 2011

Stay strong only one more day ’till the weekend fashion girls! You can officially begin planning how you’ll spend your two glorious days off. But before you get carried away with plans, here’s the news you need to know as you toil through the remainder of your workweeks.

New information from Osama bin Laden’s journals, siezed by US Navy Seals during the May 2 raid, have been revealed. US officials say Osama bin Laden’s journal contains information about future terror plots, detailing al-Qaida’s doctrine, potential targets and how to carry out attacks against them. (Voice of America)

A 91-year-old Ohio man, John Demjanjuk, was convicted to 5 years in prison by a German court for being an accessory to the murder of 28,060 Jews at a Nazi death camp. Mrs. Hyde, whose aunt died at the same camp said, “If the argument is that he [Demjanjuk] was just a cog in the wheel, then the cogs are still human individuals with a mind of their own.” (BBC)

Five NATO missiles struck Moammar Gaddafi’s compound early this morning, just hours after he made his first public appearance in two weeks. Three people died and 27 were injured in the attack, according to government spokesman Moussa Ibrahim. He added, “Its an official administrative facility that doesnt have any military applications… These people are civilians.” (Washington Post)