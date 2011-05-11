The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 11, 2011

As we steadily move through the week, don’t forget to take a moment to remember the victims of March’s Earthquake and Tsunami in Japan, as yoday marks the two month anniversary of the disaster. Read on for more news from around the world and to find out the latest on what’s happening stateside.

Last night, the Navy decided to reverse its prior decision that would have allowed chaplains to perform same-sex unions if the Pentagon decides to recognize openly gay military service later this year. In a letter signed by 63 House members, they said, “We find it unconscionable that the United States Navy, a federal entity sworn to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States, believes it is their place alone to train and direct service members to violate federal law.” (MSNBC)

Libyan rebels are gaining ground in Misrata, capturing the airport in the besieged city, driving back troops loyal to Col Muammar Gaddafi. Misrata is the only significant western rebel holdout and deep-sea port, which makes this win even more significant. (BBC)

States all along the Mississippi River continue to deal with massive flooding, with many predicting the water may swamp close to 3 million acres as the flooding moves south. On New Oleans resident said, “I went through Katrina… I would not wish flooding on anyone, and this city is the last place on Earth that needs any more high water.” (CNN)

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) is expected to announce his 2012 presidential bid via Facebook and Twitter today. He has assembled a campaign team and told supporters he aims to raise $100 million. Gingrich has seen is share of controversy, speaking out against Obama, saying, “the secular socialist people around Obama and the degree to which they do not understand America, cannot possibly represent America and cannot lead us to success.” (CNN International)