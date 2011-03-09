The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 9, 2011

We’re finally at the half-way point in our weeks. As things move along on this hump day, here’s a quick dose of the news you should know to get you through.

Charlie Sheen and his lawyers are out for blood! Marty Singer, Sheen’s lawyer, is claiming that Lorre and Warner Bros. have a personal vendetta against the actor, saying, “This is about the hostility between Chuck and Charlie that has gone on for years. This is Chuck conspiring with Warner Bros. [to get rid of him]. (New York Magazine)

Irene Morales, an ex American Apparel worker, has accused the company’s CEO Dov Charney of sexual harassment, claiming he dragged her into a bedroom and made her perform oral sex. The $250 million suit isn’t the first for the troubled CEO, who has faced several sexual harassment suits, none of which have gone to trial. (LA Times)

A fire at a farmhouse in Pennsylvania has killed seven children between the ages of seven months and 11 years old. The fire took place while their mother was in a barn milking cows and their father was taking a nap in a milk delivery truck. One child survived the fire. (UK Guardian)

Space shuttle Discovery, the world’s most-travelled spaceship is due to return to earth today for the last time ever. NASA’s oldest shuttle has flown 39 missions over nearly 27 years and is being retired when this mission ends today. (USA Today)

The DOW Jones Industrial Average opened at 12,211.16, falling from yesterday’s previous close of 12,214.38. (MSN Money)