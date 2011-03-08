The Fashion Girl’s Guide Today: March 8, 2011

It’s Tuesday, which may be a rather depressing thought since that means we’re not even close to the end of our weeks. But no matter how down you are today, just remember that you’re probably still having a better week (er, month) than Charlie Sheen. Read on for his latest developments and other news happening today.

Charlie Sheen was officially fired Monday from Two and Half Men. Warner Brothers described Sheen’s behavior as “dangerously self-destructive conduct.” Until yesterday, Sheen was the highest-paid television actor in Hollywood. His response: waving a machete from a rooftop whil yelling, “Free at last.” (The Washington Post)

Former French President Jacques Chirac is the first French ex-head of state to face a criminal trial since 1945. Chirac is accused of misuing public funds while he was mayor of Paris between 1977 and 1995. A Paris court suspended the corruption trial today in response to a constiutional challenge. (BBC News)

This morning, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, an ex-justice minister in Libya, told Al-Jazeera Television that they [anti-government rebels] will not pursue Moammar Gadhafi for his crimes if he steps down within the next three days. (CBC News)

Prince William and Kate Middleton traveled to Belfast on Tuesday, bringing the entire city to a standstill. It was the couple’s third public outing in recent weeks, completing a circuit that has taken them to all parts of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. (AOL News)