The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 7, 2011

I hope everyone enjoyed their weekends, because here we go again! For a little good news to start off your Monday, the current state of gas prices around the country isn’t very pretty. So it’s on days like this that I’m truly grateful to live in a city like New York, where I don’t have to drive into work. For those of you who aren’t so lucky, read on…

U.S. gasoline prices increased nearly 33 cents in two weeks, the second-biggest two-week jump in the history of the gasoline market. The first, in 2005, was because of damage caused by Hurricane Katrina. This time it’s because of the armed struggle in Libya, which has shocked international oil markets. (CNN)

While most world leaders, including President Obama, have been quite vocal about wanting Moammar Gaddafi to step down, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is singing a very different tune. He convened a meeting Friday in the Venezuelan capital in which his allies, including Cuba, Nicaragua and Bolivia, agreed to a vague peace mission to end the violence in Libya. (The Washington Post)

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton snaps up jeweler Bulgari in a $15.9 billion deal. LVMH has already swallowed up Fendi and Donna Karan, and holds a 20% stake in Hermes International. (Wall Street Journal)

In sports news, Harvard made history on Saturday by defeating Princeton and earning a share of the Ivy League title for the first time since the league began play in 1956-57. (The New York Times)