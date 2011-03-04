The Fashion Girl’s Guide Today: March 4, 2011

TGIF! But before you can officially celebrate Friday, here’s a little news to take you into the weekend…

NFL and its union have agreed to a 24-hour extension of their collective bargaining agreement. If they can’t come to an agreement before the time is up, the NFL gets “locked out” and no games will be played. (Washington Post)

The White House proposed more than $6 billion in spending cuts Thursday as part of its opening bid in negotiations with congressional Republicans. This is addition to $4 billion already cut in a stop-gap spending, expiring March 18. (Business Week)

Oil prices continue to rise because of violence in Libya. Crude oil levels rose to their highest in 2 1/2 years, rising as high as $103.57, the highest trade since Sept. 29, 2008. (Wall Street Journal)

Newt Gingrich hasn’t officially announced his candidacy for the 2012 presidential election, but on Thursday he became the first major Republican to begin raising money for the 2012 presidential race. (New York Times)

Unemployment rate dips to 8.9 %, the lowest in almost two years. (Fox News)