The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 31, 2011

One more day ’til April, one more day ’til the weekend what more could we possibly ask for? Well, besides a little nice weather… but I guess we can’t have it all. For all of you having a little trouble getting your engines started on this last day of March, here’s a little news to get you rolling. Happy Thursday!

The US has played a leading role in Libyan affairs since international forces enforced a no-fly zone one March 19, but NATO has now assumed full command of all air operations. The White House rholds that the US has not made a decision on whether to provide arms to rebel forces in Libya, but NATO’s head says, “we are there to protect the Libyan people, not to arm the people.” (CNN)

It looks like job markets are beginning to recover, as jobless claims in the US fell by 6,000 last week to 388,000. Since mid-February, claims have been close to or below 400,000, considered the point at which the economy is gaining more jobs than it’s shedding. (WSJ)

Tensions are high in Ivory Coast as rebels advance closer to the capital city. Opposition forces seized a key port city, Yamoussoukro, overnight and reached the outskirts of the country’s commercial center, Abidjan. (New York Times)