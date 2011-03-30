The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 30, 2011

It’s hump day fashion girls… which means I offiially give you permission to start your countdowns to the weekend. So, while your daydream about sleeping in and living it up, here’s some other food for thought in the form of news, of course!

Rebels are said to be pulling out of the key oil town of Ras Lanuf after forces loyal to Colonel Muammar Gaddafi advanced further east. Things looked hopeful earlier in the week Earlier in the week when rebels were close to taking Gaddafi’s home town, mostly due to US led air strikes. (BBC)

Food coloring may be linked to ADHD. An FDA advisory panel will meet this week to decide whetherartificial food dyes are actually linked to the disorder. The results would lead to warning labels on foods like Jello, sugared cereals, and gummy bears. (CBS News)

Sorry Mad Men fans you’ll have to wait until next year to see Donald Draper back on your screens. The show will not return to television until early 2012, AMC confirmed yesterday. This is because of a dispute with the shows creator, Matthew Weiner, who has been offered a $30 million three-season deal. But AMC wants to shorten each episode by two minutes and cut the cast budget. Weiner responded, “I dont understand why, with all of the success of the show, they suddenly need to change it…All I want to do is continue to make my show, and make it in the way I want to, with the people I want to make it with.” (New York Times)