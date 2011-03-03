The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 3, 2011

Let me start this Thursday by just saying what we’re all thinking: Punxsutawney Phil lied! Here in the Northeast, an arctic chill is sweeping the region, proving that we’re not quite done with winter yet. And it’s no better in the Midwest, where some states are still seeing snow and freezing rain. As we all try to make it through another winter day, here’s the news you need to keep you afloat and in the know today.

In an 8-1 ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court voted to uphold an anti-gay church’s rights to protest at military funerals. Members of the Kansas church believe God is punishing the United States for “the sin of homosexuality” through events including soldiers’ deaths. But Chief Justice John Roberts believes it’s a first amendment issue at stake if they voted against the protests. (CNN)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL’s negotiating team arrived at a federal mediator’s headquarters Thursday morning. The NFL and the players’ union have until midnight to reach a new collective bargaining agreement or they will be looking at the first pro football work stoppage since 1987. (Washington Post)

Colonel Gaddafi launched a second day of missile strikes this morning, but Libyan rebels still advanced, pushing pushing the front line against Gaddafi loyalists further b ack. Daily Mail)

Bringham Young University basketball star Brandon Davies was kicked off the BYU team. And it’s not for some horrific crime… no, it’s for having sex with his girlfriend. The school’s honor code forbids students from having premarital sex. (Fox)