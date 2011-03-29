The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 29, 2011

Happy Tuesday fashion girls! As usual, we’re still experiencing freezing winter temps here in the Northeast. But it isn’t much better around the rest of the country, with heavy storms and heavy rains soaking much of the south. Hopefully it will be nice out again one day… until then, here is the news you need to know today.

President Obama spoke to the nation about Libya last night during an address at the National Defense University in Washington. But many critics are saying he disappointed listeners by “dancing around the challenge that remains in Libya.” Perhaps the most poignant part of the speech, Obama says, “For generations, the United States of America has played a unique role as an anchor of global security and advocate for human freedom… To allow a slaughter in Benghazi would have been to brush aside America’s responsibility as a leader and… would have been a betrayal of who we are.” (TIME)

Britney’s back… again! In what seems like her 10th comeback tour, Britney Spears confirmed that she will be kicking off a summer tour with Enrique Inglesias in June for her new Femme Fatale album. Be sure to catch the trailer for her upcoming MTV special tonight on MTV at 7:58 PM. (USA Today)

Workers at tsunami-stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant struggle to contain the spread of radioactive contamination today. Scientists are also under strict orders from nuclear regulators to increased their documentation of the environmental damage. Prime Minister Naoto Kan criticized plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co., saying, “Its undeniable that Tokyo Electrics assumptions about tsunamis were greatly mistaken.” (Washington Post)