The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 28, 2011

Welcome to another Monday sans spring temps. Personally, I’m starting to feel that the warm weather will never actually get here. While we attempt to thaw at our desks this morning, I happen to know of at least one Hollywood lovely who’s probably having the greatest Monday, following her surprise weekend wedding. Read on for those details and other news going on today.

Reese Witherspoon and Hollywood agent Jim Toth tied the knot over the weekend in front of about 100 guests at the actress’ ranch house in Ojai, California. Guests included odd new couple Scarlett Johansson and Sean Penn, as well as the recently split Renee Zellweger. (CBS News)

Make sure to have your TVs on at 7:30 PM est. tonight, as President Obama is set to make a national address regarding the conditions in Libya. Obama already spoke on the US’s role in Libya in a Saturday radio address, saying, “Along with our allies and partners, we’re enforcing the mandate of the United Nations Security Council. We’re protecting the Libyan people from Gadhafi’s forces. And we’ve put in place a no fly zone and other measures to prevent further atrocities.” (USA Today)

The Final Four teams in the NCAA tournaments are set, and for the first time since 1979, there are no No. 1 or No. 2 seeds moving on. No. 3 (Connecticut), No. 4 (Kentucky), No. 8 (Butler) and No. 11 (VCU) are the four teams going to Houston. (ESPN)