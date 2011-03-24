The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 24, 2011

You’re almost home free only one more day to go until Friday! That thought alone is the sole reason why Thursdays is my favorite day of the week. But before you go getting too ahead of yourselves, there’s still lots to be done including getting up to date on your daily news… so read on!

According to a forthcoming census bureau release, 1 in 6 Americans is now Hispanic, more than half of the US population increase over the last decade 90% to be exact. Another interesting part of the 2010 census results released by state so far is that multiracial Americans are on track to increase by more than 25 percent, to about roughly 8.7 million. (MSNBC)

Corporal Jeremy Morlock, a US soldier who pleaded guilty to killing Afghan civilians for fun has been sentenced to up to 24 years in jail. He was one of five soldiers accused of staging combat situations to kill three Afghan civilians last year. The usual sentence is life, but Morlock agreed to testify against the other defendents in the case in exchange for a lesser sentence. (New York Times)

President Obama is facing more and more criticism over the handling of the crisis in Libya, calling for a clearer explanation of US policy in the war-torn North African nation. Obama has said the administration’s ultimate objective is Gadhafi’s removal from power. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton adds, “Gadhafi has a decision to make and the people around him each have decisions to make… We would certainly encourage that they make the right decision.” (CNN)