The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 22, 2011

The rain has decided to take a little break today well, in New York at least making us happy campers for a Tuesday. So, now that you’re all settled into work and probably already had your much-needed caffeine jolt for the morning, I think you’re ready for a little dose of what’s happening around the world.

An F-15 Fighter Jet crashed in Libya yesterday, but the two US crewmen are safe and sound. According to US Military reports, the cause of the crash is due to mechanical failure, not hostile play. (UK Guardian)

Dallas Wiens, a construction worker, suffered severe burns to his head two and a half years ago after a power line accident, which left him in a three-month coma. After 22 surgeries, Wiens was literally left with no face, but last week he has become the first person in the US to undergo a full face transplant. According to Dr. Bohdan Pomahac, team leader and director of the Brigham and Woman’s Hospital Burn Center, “Dallas is doing great, meeting all milestones.” (ABC News)

A wildfire continues to spread and threaten hundreds of homes in Colorado today. The fire has already taken out about 850 acres in Golden, Colorado. More crews and even Federal help is on its way to help today, so fire managers remain optimistic. Officials suspected the blazes were human-caused. (USA Today)

It looks like Western presence in Libya may be helping the Libyan people to finally feel bold enough to speak out against Muammar Gaddafi. After days of Western air strikes, reports say that residents are more willing to openly criticize the man who has led the country for four decades. (The Globe and Mail)