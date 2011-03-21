The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 21, 2011

It may officially be spring, but the weather outside is still frightful. Here in New York, we’re pretty much living in a monsson and it’s no different around the rest of the country. Read on for those weather details, today’s top stories and any other news you may have missed over the weekend.

In a second night of air attacks in Libya, it looks like allied forces are finally seeing some success against Col Muammar Gaddafi, causing extensive damage to his compound in Tripoli. (BBC News)

It’s actually precipitating in one form or another all over the country today, proving that the unbearable winter weather isn’t necessarily behind us just because it’s officially spring. The Northeast is seeing rain, thunderstorms and even snow, while heavy showers and flash flooding is taking over from the west coast to the rocky mountains. And the Midwest isn’t dry either, with severe thunderstorm expected from Ohio Valley to the Dakotas. (The Weather Channel)

In weekend box office news, Bradley Coopertakes the top spot, opening with $19 million and making Limitless the number one movie in America. The number two spot went to Rango with with $15.3 million, bringing its total box office to $92.5 million. And rounding out the top three is Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never, which has now earned $72. 2 million, making it the highest grossing concert movie of all time. (The Washington Post)