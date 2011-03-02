The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 2, 2011

It’s hump day, and as we soldier on through our week here at StyleCaster, so does the rest of the world. Charlie Sheen gets wackier and the Middle East gets more chaotic. Here is your daily dose of news you should know.

Charlie Sheen’s 23-month-old twin boys were removed from his L.A. home yesterday. This comes after Brooke Mueller was granted a restraining order against Sheen on Tuesday. Reports say Sheen threatened Mueller, saying, I will cut off your head, put it in a box and send it to your mom.” (MSNBC)

Shahbaz Bhatti, Pakistan’s Minorities Affairs Minister, was assassinated. He was well known for his fight against the country’s blasphemy laws and he is also Pakistan’s only Christian minister. (UK Telegraph)

In more assassination news, Robert Kennedy’s assassin Sirhan Sirhan will face a parole board today for the 14th time. Sirhan Sirhan is currently serving a life sentence for the 1968 murder of Senator Robert Kennedy. His lawyers plan to present new evidence claiming Sirhan was brainwashed and did not act alone. (ABC)

Global pressure has been mounting to get Muammar el-Qaddafi to step down from office. And from what he said during his new 90 minute rant, it doesn’t look like that’s happening anytime soon. His former chief of protocol added today that the Libyan leader was likely to fight to the end rather than step down or commit suicide. (New York Times)