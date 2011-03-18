The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 18, 2011

543 It’s a beautiful 70 degrees and sunny in New York today, a perfect way to start the weekend. It’s also a great reminder that spring officially starts on Sunday. So, get ready to drag your much-anticipated spring wardrobes out of storage, because it looks like we may actually be home-free. In the meantime, as you wait for your weekends to begin, here is a little news to get you started this Friday.

The Libyan government declared a cease-fire today, saying “Libya takes great interest in protecting all civilians and protecting human rights. This latest development comes after the U.N. Security Council’s resolution to finally intervene, opening the door to military action. (The Washington Post)

It looks like NPR (National Public Radio), America’s most well-known public radio broadcast will be loosing some major funding. The House voted 228 to 192 to cut funds and stop local public stations using federal money to pay NPR dues and buy its programs. The bill will now move to the Senate, where it is not expected to pass. (BBC News)

In March Madness news, it looks like St. John’s is out after a crushing 86-71 loss to Gonzaga last night in a NCAA Tournament Southeast Region second-round game. (New York Post)