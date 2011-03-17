The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 17, 2011

Happy St. Patrick’s Day party people! Before you whip out the green beer and the day’s festivities really get underway, take a moment to get up on the news and current events going on in the world around you this Thursday.

Mel Gibson messes up yet again. The troubled actor has been booked on battery charges after he turned himself into the police last night. This comes after he was charged last Friday with misdemeanor battery for allegedly assaulting Oksana Grigorieva. He was released on bail less than an hour after he turned himself in. (Dailymail)

Bahrain authroities detain six opposition leaders in a crackdown yesterday. The crackdown also left at least three civilians and three police officers dead on Wednesday. The UN human rights chief has condemned the “shocking” use of force against seemingly peaceful protestors in Bahrain. (BBC News)

A small, new study reports cutting-edge gene therapy on Parkinson’s disease patients could significantly improved the tremors, rigidity and other motor skill problems that are part of the illness. (U.S. News & World Report)

Yesterday, The Labor Department reported that U.S. food prices rose 3.9 percent in February, making it the biggest monthly jump in 36 years. Most of the increase was due to a huge spike in vegetable prices, as a result of the winter weather. (ABC News)