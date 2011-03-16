The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 16, 2011

Today is a sad day for ’90s rap fans everywhere. Nate Dogg, the man who lent his vocals to such hits as “Regulate,” “The Next Episode,” Ludacris’ “Area Codes,” and Snoop Dogg’s “Bitch Please,” died yesterday. The cause of death is still unknown, but read on for the details and other news happening today.

West Coast rapper Nate Dogg died yesterday at the age of 41. He had previously suffered two strokes, one in 2007 and one in 2008. Nate Dogg started out in the early nineties with 213, alongside Warren G and Snoop Dogg. He’s best known for the song Regulate with Warren G. (below). (New York Magazine)

Charlie Sheen, of all people, is getting in on the earthquake relief efforts. He has added five shows to his new Charlie Sheen Live: My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat is Not an Option tour dates. Sheen is donating $1 from every ticket to Red Cross to help in Japan. For my fellow New Yorkers, he will be at Radio City Music Hall April 8. (USA Today)

The U.N. Security Council remains divided on a Libya no-fly zone and other sanctions both economic and political. Germany, India and China (among other nations) still have concerns. To make matters even more confusing, The Arab League recommends a no-fly zone, but the Arab League has also declared that there should be “no foreign intervention.” (CNN International)

Pakistan court releases CIA contractor who shot dead two men in January. Charges against him were dropped after the families of the two deceased men agreed to accept monetary compensation. (Wall Street Journal)