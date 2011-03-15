The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 15, 2011

Congratulations fashion girls you’ve survived Monday and successfully made it to Tuesday unscathed. Unfortunately, the same can’t necessarily be said for many parts of the world, as turmoil rages on in the middle east and the death toll continues to rise in Japan. Read on for your daily dose of the news you need to know today.

The nuclear crisis in Japan is escalating. Radiation leakage on Tuesday prompted a no-fly zone covering a 19-mile radius around the Fukushima Daiichi power plant. On top of the radiation scare, local government surveys are reporting that 30,000 people in the devastated areas remain unaccounted for. (The Washington Post)

In the wake of devastation that continues to hit Japan, the country’s Fashion Week organizers cancelled next week’s fall-winter 2011 shows. The final decision was made early this morning after several labels cancelled or postponed their shows. There’s also rolling blackouts stemming from a power shortage would could make putting on the shows a bit difficult. (WWD)

Pro-democracy protests have shaken the kingdom of Manama for the past month, and now the king of Bahrain has declared a three month state of emergency. Hundreds of Sunni and Shiite troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates entered Bahrain to help deal with the protests. (UK Telegraph)

Verizon Wireless is set to launch its first 4G smartphone on Thursday. The ThunderBolt will sell for $250 with a 2 year contract. The phone is comparable with the Evo, the first 4G smartphone for Sprint, but the early connection speeds available for the ThunderBolt have been significantly better than its competition. (Wall Street Journal)