The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: March 14, 2011

It’s that time of the week again… Monday. As if that weren’t bad enough, add on the fact that we just lost an hour of precious sleep. So, as we all try our best to adjust to daylight savings and spring forward, here are the stories you need to know to get you through the day.

The death toll from the Japanese earthquake and tsunami is expected to far exceed 10,000. Two thousand bodies have already been found on the shores of Miyagi prefecture alone. The relief operation is being hampered by the damage done to the country’s transport infrastructure, with roads and rail, power and ports crippled across much of the disaster region. (UK Guardian)

As a result of Friday’s quake and tsunami, Japan is facing a potential nuclear emergency after the second hydrogen explosions in three days at the Fukushima Daiichi plant. Japanese officials insist that things are under control at the nuclear plant and that radiation levels are safe. (ABC News)

The N.C.A.A. unveiled the new 68-team format for its mens basketball tournament Sunday, with a record 11 teams from the Big East to earn an invitation. But the Big East received only one No. 1 seed, Pittsburgh, which joined Ohio State, Kentucky and Duke. (The New York Times)

No big surprise, but the iPad 2 which went on sale Wednesday is already sold out. Initial estimates said that 500,000 units were sold, but analysts are now putting that number close to one million. (The Inquirer)

Stocks opened weak today, with futures for the Dow Jones industrial average were down 54 points or 0.5 per cent. The Dow opened at 12,042.13. (MSN Money)