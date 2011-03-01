The Fashion Girls Guide To Today: March 1, 2011

Tuesdays can be tough to get through it’s kind of like being in limbo. It’s not Monday anymore, yet Friday still seems so far away. But today is special because it’s the first of the month, which means we’re one step closer to spring and what could be better than a fresh, new start? And as always, with a new day and new month comes new news. So here’s your daily dose of what’s happening around the world on the 1st of March.

Arizona self-help guru James Arthur Ray, who is being charged with three counts of manslaughter, will give his opening statements in court today. Prosecutors say that Ray conditioned his “followers” to trust him before having them participate in a sweat lodge ceremony that resulted in three deaths. (Wall Street Journal)

An estimated 4,000 people are now homeless after Sunday’s devastating mudslide in Bolivia’s capital. Bolivian president Evo Morales has pledged to rebuild thousands of homes. In yesterday’s statement, Morales said, “Natural phenomena unfortunately are causing a lot of damage. Something is changing on the planet.” (CNN)

In lighter news, the new Dancing with the Stars cast was revealed last night and it looks like another batch of D-list celebrities will be gracing your screens on a weekly basis very shortly. “Notables” include Kirstie Alley, Wendy Williams and Petra Nemcova. (MSNBC)

The Dow opened higher today, starting off March on a positive note, climbing 30 points, or 0.2%, to 12257, in early trading. (Market Watch)