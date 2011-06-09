The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 9, 2011

From Texas to New England, there’s a serious heat wave covering the eastern third of the country this week. But after months of complaining about an endless winter, we can’t really complain that summer is finally here. Here’s the news you need to know to get you started on this scorching Thursday.

The search for missing Indiana University student Lauren Spierer, who was last seen Friday, continued today. The case is drawing widespread attention and celebrity interest on social media sites. Police have few leads, but do believe foul play is to blame for the disappearance of Spierer, who was last seen around 4:15 AM walking towards her apartment. (USA Today)

In the latest string of cyber attacks, Citigroup Inc said hackers breached the bank’s network and accessed the data of about 200000 bank card holders in North America. Citi says birth dates, social security numbers, card expiration dates and card security codes were not compromised, but names of customers, account numbers and contact information, including email addresses, were viewed. (Reuters)

As the Casey Anthony trial continues, the prosecution claim that Anthony not only murdered 2-year-old Caylee, but plotted it for months. Apparently someone visited a site on how to make chloroform 84 times from the family’s home computer. (ABC News)

The Arizona Wildfire continues to blaze on day 11. The wildfire is believed to have been sparked by inattentive campers, and it has now consumed at least 600 square miles of pine forest, and has chased around 5,000 residents from their homes. Now there are fear of blackouts as the fire could engulf a pair of transmission lines that supply electricity to hundreds of thousands of people in New Mexico and Texas. (NPR)