The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 8, 2011

Read on for details of her emotional last show and other news happening on this hump day.

Meredith Vieira’s five-year run on the TODAY show ended today. As she announced on May 9, her reason for leaving the show is to spend more time with her family, including husband Richard who accompanied her on the tearful set this morning. This is the best job, it really is, and Im really going to miss it, Meredith cried. (MSNBC)

House Democrats are continuing to distance themselves from Weiner. Rep. Tim Walz of Minnesota is donating $3,000, the same amount Weiner contributed to his campaign, to charity. Meanwhile, many Republican are calling for Weiner to resign altogether, including Democratic National Committee chairman Tim Kaine. (USA Today)

More than 5,000 people have fled their homes and more evacuations may be needed as the fast-moving Arizona wildfire continues to sweep through Apache National Forest. The fire has now burned about 389,000 acres, making it the second largest in state history. The National Weather Service issued a red flag today along all but the northernmost tip of Arizona’s eastern border, as well as southwestern and northeastern New Mexico. (CNN)

Facebook has apologised for the way it rolled-out the global launch of a new facial recognition system this week. The new feature scans photos and automatically picks out existing friends. Graham Cluley, senior consultant with security firm Sophos, remarked, “Many people feel distinctly uncomfortable about a site like Facebook learning what they look like and using that information without their permission.” (BBC)