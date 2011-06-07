The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 7, 2011

I would say happy Tuesday, but it isn’t necessarily so happy for everyone, especially if you’re one particular New York congressman. Read on to find out the latest developments in Weinergate 2011, as well as other local and world news developing today.

US Rep. Anthony Weiner finally confesses to the explicit Twitter photos, addressing the controversy in a news conference in New York yesterday. He now faces a possible ethics investigation into his actions, but Weiner told reporters at the news conference he didn’t break any laws and will not resign from office. (CBS News)

Huge explosions from Nato jets hit the Libyan capital, Tripoli, during a series of air strikes. Reports are saying that the blasts appeared to strike close to the compound of Col Muammar Gaddafi. The attacks were a result of mounting diplomatic pressure to get Gaddafi out of Libya. The Mauritanian leader, tasked with leading Africa’s mediation efforts, stated, “whatever happens, there will be a negotiated solution. In any case, Gaddafi can no longer lead Libya. His departure has become necessary.” (BBC News)

As expected, former International Monetary Fund leader Dominique Strauss-Kahn has pleaded not guilty to raping a maid at Sofitel Hotel in New York City. Defense lawyers have said they believed forensic evidence wouldn’t support a forcible encounter. They’ve also said they have information that would “gravely undermine” her credibility but haven’t given details. (Business Week)

2,500 firefighters are working hard to contain the spreading Arizona wildfire. The Wallow fire, the states third-largest ever, prompted an emergency declaration Monday that will allow the use of $200,000 in emergency funds and authorizes the mobilization of the National Guard. (Washington Post)