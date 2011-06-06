The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 6, 2011

Now that we’ve gotten a taste of a 4-day week, it’s going to be tough to go back to a full five days, but I know we’ll somehow survive. To get you in the swing of things on the Monday morning, here’s the latest news happening around the world.

Five US service members were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq on Monday. This was the worst single toll for American troops in Iraq in at least two years. The attack comes 3 days after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s presidential palace in Tikrit on Monday, killing at least 11 and wounding 20. (Washington Post)

Former Sen. Rick Santorum announced today that he will run for president in the 2012 elections, telling Good Morning America, “we are ready to announce we’ll be in this race and we’ll be in it to win.” Santorum is a favorite among social conservatives, particularly for his stance against abortion and stem-cell research. (USA Today

A new drug that could prolong the lives of skin cancer patients is being launched in the US. The drug ipilimumab was launched on Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago. Figures released show in combination with another drug called dacarbazine 28 percent of patients treated with ipilimumab were alive at two years and 20 percent at three. (Fox News)

The death toll from the May 22 Joplin, Missouri F-5 tornado has risen to 141. Lynn Iliff Onstot, public information officer for Joplin, said the city had identified three new victims who died from injuries sustained as a result of the twister. (Reuters)