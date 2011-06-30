The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 30, 2011

It’s a good Thursday for Lindsay Lohan She was freed from house arrest yesterday, just in time for the big 4th of July weekend. My only hope is that she stays far away from parties and BBQs, but we’re talking about Lilo here, so that’s really wishful thinking. Read on for details on what’s next for Linds, and other news happening around the world this Thursday.

The first of two Greek Austerity Bills passed yesterday, and lawmakers are expected to vote on the second today, amidst protest and violence from opponents. The bill is key to secure EU/IMF funds, so it is expected to pass. The first austerity bill passed by 155 votes to 138, and if the second bill passes today, Greece can expect to see IMF approval by July 5. (Reuters)

Reports are surfacing that France has been secretly supplying weapons to rebels in Libya since early June. French newspaper Le Figaro said France had parachuted rocket launchers, assault rifles, machineguns and anti-tank missiles into the Western Mountains in early June. Mahmoud Jibril adding in support, saying, “Giving them weapons we will be able decide the battle more quickly, so that we can shed as little blood as possible.” (MSNBC)

French journalists, Herv Ghesquier and Stphane Taponier, arrive home today, after being held captive by the Taliban for 18 months in Afghanistan. The two journalists and three Afghan associates were kidnapped in December 2009 while working for France 3 television. In April 2010, the Taliban said it had submitted a list of prisoners to French authorities it wanted freed in exchange, but French officials insist no ransom has been paid. (UK Guardian)

Lindsay Lohan was freed from house arrest yesterday, thirty-five days after beginning her sentence. Her tracking advice was removed yesterday, but Linds is still on probabtion. She has to complete 480 hours of community service, enroll in a “shoplifters alternative class” and undergo psychological counseling. (TMZ)

