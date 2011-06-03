The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 3, 2011

How amazing would it be if we had four-day weeks every week? TGIF it’s already Friday! Unlike last week’s record Memorial Day box office, this weekend will be a lot tamer, with will X-Men: First Class being the only major new release. Read on for the other news you need to take you into your weekend.

Former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards reportedly will be indicted today on criminal charges for his affair cover up. The key issue being that he broke campaign finance laws to cover up his extramarital affair with Rielle Hunter. Edwards’ lawyer, Gregory Craig said in a statement last month that the federal government’s case against Edwards is “wrong on the facts and wrong on the law.” (USA Today)

Dr. Jack Kevorkian, the infamous assisted suicide doctor, died today in Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan at the age of 83. Dr. Death, as Kevorkian became known, suffered a pulmonary thrombosis when a blood clot from his leg broke free and lodged in his heart. (CNN)

Pink and hubby Carey Hart welcomed a baby girl, Willow Sage, on Thursday. The singer released a statement via twitter, saying, “We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful healthy happy baby girl…She’s gorgeous, just like her daddy.” (MSNBC)

A new food plate was unveiled at the Agriculture Department in Washington yesterday. The plate will replace the food pyramid, which ahs been the symbol for healthy eating for the last two decades. The new plate consists of four colored sections, for fruits, vegetables, grains and protein. Beside the plate is a smaller circle for dairy, suggesting a glass of low-fat milk or perhaps a yogurt cup. (New York Times)