The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 29, 2011

Happy Wednesday hopefully you’ve made it to the halfway mark of the week unscathed. Now you only have two more days until the official kick off of 4th of July weekend. Here’s a little news to keep you busy while you continue your countdown.

A squad of up to eight Taliban suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the historic Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, where a reported 11 people were killed and at least 14 were injured. The hours-long firefight ended when NATO helicopters shot dead several Taliban insurgents on the buildings roof. (Washington Post)

Apparently even the Vatican is getting in on the social media craze. Pope Benedict XVI is trying to reach a younger audience through the web. He tested features of the new Vatican internet portal on an iPad, sending his first tweet, which read: “Dear Friends, I just launched News.va Praised be our Lord Jesus Christ! With my prayers and blessings, Benedictus XVI.” (UK Telegraph)

A judge approved a request by Brooke Mueller for Warner Bros. to garnish $55,000 a month for child support from any payments they make to Charlie Sheen. The actor and the studio have been fighting over payments ever since they fired Sheen from Two and a Half Men. (USA Today)

France is to name a new Finance Minister today to replace Christine Lagarde, who will replace Dominique Strauss-Kahn as the new head of the International Monetary Fund. On Tuesday, Lagarde became the first woman to be appointed to the position. In a statement she assured she’d strive for the IMF to remain “relevant, responsive, effective, and legitimate, to achieve stronger and sustainable growth, macroeconomic stability, and a better future for all.” (New York Times)