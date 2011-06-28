The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 28, 2011

Congratulations you made it through Monday! Now you can officially start getting excited for the three-day weekend coming your way. But I do mean it when I say just start. If you get too ahead of yourselves, then this week will never feel like it’s going to end. In the meantime, here’s the latest news to get you through.

Beyonc’s fourth solo album, aptly titled “4,” is available today, and the reviews are in. While most of the reviews are mixed, and for the most part pretty bad, all the critics do agree on one thing: her voice is as powerful as ever. Adam Markovitz commenting,Vocally, she’s never sounded better — throaty and precise — but the songs here just aren’t her equal.” (CNN)

Thousands of residents fled Los Alamos on Monday, as an approaching wildfire threatens to destroy the town. The fire akso sparked a spot fire on Los Alamis Nuclear lab property where scientists 50 years ago conducted underground tests of radioactive explosives. But officials assured that radioactive materials stored in various spots elsewhere on the sprawling lab were safe from flames. (Washington Post)

Clashes broke out between young protestors and Greek Riot Police today. The police fired tear gas at angry youths hurling rocks near the Greek finance ministry. A strike was called by unions who’re angry at the government’s new $40 billion austerity program, which will slap taxes on minimum wage earners and other struggling Greeks. But the austerity measures must pass in two parliamentary votes Wednesday and Thursday if Greece is to receive bailout funds from the EU and the IMF. (USA Today)

Rafael Nadal, the defending Wimbledon champion who injured his foot during Monday’s fourth-round win over Juan Martin del Potro, will still be able to play in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Nadal commented, “Yesterday after the match I went to take an MRI at a London hospital. During the match I thought I had something serious but as the match went through the pain got better and thankfully the tests don’t show an injury.” (ESPN)