The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 27, 2011

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi. He is accused of crimes against humanity and of ordering attacks on civilians. His son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Sanussi are also wanted. Libyan authorities have previously said they do not recognise the court and are not concerned by the threat of a warrant. (BBC)

The New York State Senate voted 33-29 to legalize same-sex marriage on Friday, making New York the largest state where gay and lesbian couples will be able to wed. The law will go into effect in 30 days. Governor Cuomo made same-sex marriage one of his top priorities for the year. (New York Times)

North Dakota’s Souris River crested this weekend but not before reaching historic levels, surging past a record set in 1881. The river peaked at a little over 1,561.7 feet above sea level late Saturday or early Sunday, which led to the evacuation of roughly 10,000 to 12,000 residents in the city of Minot, North Dakota. (USA Today)

Maria Sharapova reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals today for the first time in five years, beating Peng Shuai 6-4, 6-2 on a in front of Prince William and Kate, who were watching on from the Royal Box. Sharapova could next face top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, who was playing Dominika Cibulkova in the next match on Court 2. (ABC News)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 11,934.66, and is currently up 4.43 points. (MSN Money)

