The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 24, 2011

It's expected to be a rainy weekend here in New York, so it's a good thing there are a number of good movies for you to catch at the box office. Read on to see what's playing and other important news developing today.

A seized phone from Osama bin Laden’s compound offers new clues to his Pakistani links. It contained contacts to a militant group, Harakat-ul-Mujahedeen, that is a longtime asset of Pakistans intelligence agency. Officials say that the contacts and information in the phone could help answer the question of how Bin Laden was able to live comfortably for years in Abbottabad. (New York Times)

The Supreme Court ruled that makers of generic drugs, unlike the branded versions, arent liable for medication injuries that could have been avoided by an updated warning label. generic drugs only have to be equivalent to the branded version and must carry the same label as the brand. (WSJ)

Rwandan ex-minister becomes the first woman ever convicted of genocide. Pauline Nyiramasuhuko, who was minister for family and women’s affairs, and her son, Arsene Ntahobali, a former militia leader were given life sentences for war crimes in the 1994 genocide. “Many were physically assaulted, raped and taken away to various places in Butare, where they were killed. During the course of these repeated attacks on vulnerable civilians, both Nyiramasuhuko and Ntahobali ordered killings,” said Judge William Sekule. (UK Guardian)

In weekend box office news, Cameron Diaz’s new comedy Bad Teacher debuts in theaters this weekend. Diaz stars alongside Jason Segal and Justin Timberlake, but the comedy isn’t expected to be the number one film this weekend. That slot goes to Cars 2, which is expected to earn $59 million. (Entertainment Weekly)