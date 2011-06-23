The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 23, 2011

You can rest easy knowing that you’re probably having a better Thursday than Lindsay Lohan. In an interesting turn of event, the perpetually troubled “actress” is due back in court today she could be facing an immediate pull from house arrest into the slammer. Read on to learn the details as to why and for other developing news going on today.

Obama’s Afghanistan exit plan was met with mixed reviews in Congress. He argued that scaling back the Afghanistan war effort would help America refocus on economic needs at home, but many Democrats and Republicans argue that the proposed scale back is too slow. Representative Nancy Pelosi commenting, “it has been the hope of many in Congress and across the country that the full drawdown of U.S. forces would happen sooner than the president laid out and we will continue to press for a better outcome.” (New York Times)

33-year-old David Laffer and his wife Melinda Brady have been arrested in connection with Sunday’s execution-style murders at a Long Island pharmacy that left four people dead. Both are scheduled to be arraigned today, Laffer being charged with first-degree murder and resisting arrest and his 29-year-old wife third-degree robbery and obstructing governmental administration. (CBS News)

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss dropped their Facebook settlement appeal. After agreeing to the $65 million settlement, the twins wanted to undo the agreement and seek more money. But in a filing on Wednesday, the Winklevosses said that after “careful consideration,” they decided not to seek Supreme Court review. (Reuters)