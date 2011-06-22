The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 22, 2011

Spring may officially be gone, but that doesn’t mean it took the rain with it when it left. “A storm system is headed for the Great Lakes, which is set to trigger severe thunderstorms from southern Michigan to the MS Valley,” meaning we’re about to see some severe non-summer like weather here in the east. Here’s the news you need to know as you try to stay dry this Wednesday.

57 militants, mostly from al Qaeda, have escaped from a prison in southern Yemen through an underground tunnel Wednesday. Gunmen attacked the prison simultaneously, opening fire on the guards from outside to divert their attention away from the escape. Three of the plots launched against America in recent years were hatched in Yemen. (CBS News)

John Galliano goes on trial over anti-Semitic remarks today. If convicted, he faces Ha six-month jail term and a fine of 22,500 euros. French law prohibits the incitement of racial discrimination, hatred, or violence based on a person’s origin or their membership or non-membership in an ethnic, national, racial or religious group. (CNN)

Lindsay Lohan is almost done with her house arrest sentence, which began on May 26. In her first interview since that date, Lohan tells Life & Style she’s a changed woman: “You go through experiences. I do understand that I need to gain some of the respect back, but Im willing to work hard for that. I understand the situations Ive put myself in, and I dont want to go back to that.” (MSNBC)

Israeli military, who has usually been very strict about construction materials entering Gaza, agreed to allow a United Nations agency to bring building materials for 1,200 new housing units and 18 new schools into Gaza. The fear is that Hamas would use the materials for weapons and bunkers, but Israel agreed that materials may cross with supervision of international agencies. (New York Times)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 12,189.71 this morning, and is currently down 7.53 point. (MSN Money)

Photo via lifeandstylemag