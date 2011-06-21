The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 21, 2011

Today is the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. To put in in layman’s terms, summer has officially begun. I’m sure many of you have fun plans tonight to mark the longest day of the year? But while you figure out those plans, here’s the news you need to know in the meantime.

Ryan Dunn, of MTV Jackass fame, died Monday in a car crash at the age of 34. Friends and fellow Jackass stars have been tweeting since his death. Steve-O tweeted, “I dont know what to say, except I love Ryan Dunn and Im really going to miss him.” Meanwhile, Bam Margera, one of Dunn’s closest friends, lashed out on Roger Ebert, tweeting, “I just lost my best friend, I have been crying hysterical for a full day and piece of [expletive] roger ebert has the gall to put in his 2 cents. … About a jackass drunk driving and his is one, [expletive] you! Millions of people are crying right now, shut your fat [expletive] mouth!” (Washington Post)

As part of new initiatives to regulate tobacco and tobacco products, the FDA unvelied new graphic images that will be required on all cigarette packs. The new packaging and ads must be in place by September 2012. This is the first major change to tobacco labels in 25 years. Cigarette packages will now carry one of nine vivid color image and one of nine these warnings about the consequences of smoking. (CNN)

President Obama is expected to announce his Afghanistan withdrawal plan on Wednesday, but in the meantime, many analysts in Washington have been speculating. Some are saying there could be a small withdrawal of only 5,000 or so troops right away to a gradual pullout of 30,000 or more troops by the end of next year. (USA Today)

Suicide bombers killed at least 27 people outside the governors compound in a southern Iraq today. The bombers detonated two car bombs, which killed mostly police officers and local officials. Although violence has decreased significantly in Iraq in recent years there is still a steady stream of attacks, particularly against government officials and security forces. (New York Times)