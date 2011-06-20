The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 20, 2011

Happy last day of Spring! Although it has felt like summer for weeks now, the summer solstice actually begins tomorrow at 1:16 PM, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the year. Read on for other news you should know to start off your week.

In what is being called one of greatest major tournament wins of all time, 22-year-old Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, won the U.S. Open on Sunday. He is the youngest winner in 88 years, breaking at least 12 records at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda this weekend. (ESPN)

A debt crisis in Europe’s 17-nation single currency zone has entered a new and critical phase, with fears that Greece could default and spark a global financial disaster. In meetings in Luxembourg on Monday, ministers indicated that the 12 billion euros in aid would be paid by mid-July, allowing Athens to avoid default, but said the country had to show progress on plans to cut spending, raise taxes and generate other revenue streams first. (Reuters)

Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates acknowledged on Sunday that the United States had begun preliminary talks with members of the Taliban as part of an effort to end the war in Afghanistan, saying, “Real reconciliation talks are not likely to be able to make substantive headway until at least this winter. I think the Taliban have to feel themselves under military pressure and begin to believe they cant win before they are willing to have a serious conversation. (New York Times)