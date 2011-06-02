The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 2, 2011

As always, there is a lot of important news to report this morning, but the bit of news that grabbed me the most is the announcement that my two favorite leading men, Bradley Cooper and Ryan Gosling, are set to star in a movie…together! The two will play good guy/bad guy roles, respectively. Ok, now that we’ve got that essential info out of the way, let’s move on to the other important headlines this Thursday.

Rep. Anthony Weiner is still insisting that he was not the one who sent a suggestive photo from his Twitter account, but he also said that he can’t say “with certitude” that the photo wasnt him. But while he claims the photo was a prank, he won’t be pursuing legal action, saying, “If it turns out theres something larger going on here, well take the requisite steps.” (Washington Times)

After 19 seasons and over $290 million, veteran center Shaquille O’Neal announced yesterday via his twitter account that he was set to retire from the NBA: “We did it, 19 years baby. I want to thank you very much, that’s why I’m telling you first, I’m about to retire. Love you. Talk to you soon.” (ABC News)

The World Health Organization says the E. coli outbreak in Germany is a completely new strain of the bacteria, which can cause deadly infections in the blood and kidneys. The outbreak remains centered in Germany, but more than 1,500 people around Europe have been infected and 17 have died. (BBC)

Tornadoes continue to claim lives around the country this time hitting further North, in Springfield, MA. The first tornadoes to hit Massachusetts in three years killed four people. State Senator Stephen Brewer says that Monson, a town of about 9,000 east of Springfield, appeared to have suffered some of the worst damage. (New York Times)