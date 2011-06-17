The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 17, 2011

Happy Friday we made it! In a matter of hours you’ll all be free to go about your weekends, but to help pass the time, catch up on the latest news happening today.

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the investigation of a suspicious vehicle near the Pentagon. He had a backpack that contained what officials believe is ammonium nitrate and spent 9mm shells as well as written material that contained statements including: “al qaeda taliban rules.” He is believed to be a U.S. citizen of Ethiopian ethnicity. (USA Today)

Saudi Arabian women are demanding the right to drive. Dr Mohammad al-Qahtani, head of the Saudi Civil and Political Rights Association in Riyadh, commented: “We should have courage in this country at the highest levels. The political leadership in this country, the intellectuals, should fully resolve this issue so that women are not deprived of their natural rights.” (UK Telegraph)

In a 38-page report sent to lawmakers, The White House defends continuing US role in Libya, asserting that President Obama had the authority to continue the military campaign without Congressional approval because American involvement fell short of full-blown hostilities. The operation has cost the Pentagon $716 million in its first two months and will have cost $1.1 billion by September. (New York Times)

In weekend box office news, Green Lantern has been getting less-than-stellar reviews, but the Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively film is still expected to make $48 million opening weekend. This is the third superhero movie already out this summer, and it’s expected to be the smallest opening of the seasons major comic-book flicks. (Entertainment Weekly)