The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 16, 2011

I know as soon as I say this, the rest of the day is going to drag out very slowly, but does anyone else feel like this week is going by pretty fast… for a change? We only have one more day till Friday, but until then, here’s the news you need to get you through.

Canuck fans riot in Vancouver after their 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, setting cars and garbage cans on fire, smashing windows, and looting. Later, looters. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson commented, “It’s absolutely disgraceful and shameful and by no means represents the city of Vancouver. … We have had an extraordinary run in the playoff, great celebration. What’s happened tonight is despicable.” (ESPN)

Al-Qaeda has a new leader Egyptian militan Ayman al-Zawahiri has been named as Osama Bin Laden’s successor. He has issued strong anti-American sentiments in the past, such as, “The ruling to kill the Americans and their allies – civilians and military – is an individual duty for every Muslim who can do it in every country in which it is possible to do it.” (BBC)

The two men accused of plotting to rob and murder Joss Stone, 30-year-old Junior Bradshaw and 33-year-old Kevin Liverpool, appeared in court today and were ordered to be held in jail until their next hearing on July 1. The men were found in a red car near the home of Joss Stone with a samurai sword, bodybag and detailed notes about the layout of Stone’s home. (ABC News)

US jobless claims are down, but remain above 400,000. The labor department announced today that 414,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed last week. That was down 16,000 from the week before, but it was still at a level economists say is too high to bring down the unemployment rate. (CNN)