The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 14, 2011

Happy Tuesday! It seems like it was just yesterday that President Obama won the presidential race, but Monday’s GOP debate means that another election is under way. Read on for details and other news happening today.

Seven Republican presidential candidates (Michelle Bachmann, Herman Cain, Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Tim Pawlenty, Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum) faced off on Monday in the first GOP debate in New Hampshire. Issues ranged from the debt ceiling to abortion rights. Front-runner Romney was expected to be a target of the other debaters. (CNN)

Two more US soldiers have been killed in Iraq, part of a wave of violence this week that included the armed takeover by insurgents of government building in the Diyala Province. US military have warned there could be a spike in attacks on American forces ahead of their scheduled Dec. 31 withdrawal from the country. Eight U.S. soldiers have been killed in Iraq so far in June. (Washington Post)

It looks as if Europe is moving to become a continent without nuclear power, as the people of Italy have rejected the nuclear industry for providing energy. Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi commented on the vote, saying, “We will have to commit strongly to the renewable energy sector.” Germany has already decided to phase out atomic power between 2015 and 2022, and Switzerland is examining a proposal to phase out by 2034. (BBC)

Emergency crews who have been battling a wildfire in eastern Arizona for two weeks have shifted their focus to New Mexico. Near the Colorado border, winds kicked up flames at a wildfire that had already forced evacuations and closed 20 miles of the main north-south highway through both states. The fire had grown to 706 sq miles by Monday. It is the second largest blaze in Arizona history. (UK Guardian)