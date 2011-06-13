The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 13, 2011

It’s time to get back to the grind, so hopefully everyone had a restful and relaxing weekend. To get your Monday started off right, here’s the news you need to know this morning.

????Miami Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks, 105 to 95, last night in game 6 of the NBA finals, making them the new NBA champions. The Heat’s Lebron James commented, “I’m not going to hang my head low… Any time you feel like you get to the top of the mountain and you fall off, that’s definitely a personal failure.” (SB Nation)

Billionaire Bill Gates and Britain pledged $2.3 billion at an international donor conference on Monday to fund vaccination programs to protect children in poor countries against diseases like diarrhea and pneumonia. British Prime Minister David Cameron told the conference, “This will help vaccinate over 80 million children and save 1.4 million lives.” (Reuters)

An alleged Israeli spy, Ilan Chaim Grabel, arrested in Egypt has been identified by Israeli media as an US citizen. He was suspected of spying for Israel and recruiting agents to destabilize Egypt. Prosecutors say he was “present at demonstration sites, inciting protesters to carry out riots and that would disturb public order and trying to stir strife between the army and the people with the aim of spreading chaos and a return to the state of security breakdown.” (MSNBC)

The 65th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, were held last night and the Book of Mormon was the big winner of the night. The Broadway hit created by South Park duo Trey Parker and Matt swept up nine prizes on Sunday, including best musical. War Horse, also won big, with five prizes, including best play and best director. (TIME)