The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 10, 2011

I’m just going to go ahead and say the only thing that anyone really cares about this morning: TGIF! Here’s all the news you need to take you into the weekend. Now hurry up and get your work done so you can start your summer Friday!

Europe finally has answers for the cause of the deadly E coli outbreak. The head of Germany’s national disease control centre announced today that German-grown bean sprouts are the cause of the E coli outbreak that has killed 29 people. The farm in the northern German village of Bienenbuettel that has been blamed for the outbreak was shut down last Thursday, but a taskforce linked patients who had fallen ill to 26 restaurants and cafeterias that had received produce from the organic farm. (UK Guardian)

Rep. Anthony Weiner is facing intense pressure to resign, but he is fighting hard against critics, vowing to stay in office. Meanwhile, his pregnant wife Huma Abedin is keeping her silence on the scandal. When asked about resigning, Weiner said, “I betrayed a lot of people and I know it. I’m trying to get back to work now and try to make amends to my constituents and of course to my family.” (CBS News)

At least 17 people were killed and more than 60 others were injured today as fighting raged in the western Libyan city of Misrata. Dr. Khaled Abu Falgha of Hekma hospitals aid the casualties Friday were the heaviest suffered in the past month. More than 1,000 people have been killed there since early February, including 686 civilians, and Gadhafi’s forces have cut off all land access the only escape route is by sea. (CNN International)

In weekend box office news, J.J. Abrams Super 8 is expected to take the weekends top spot from X-Men: First Class. There’s been lots of buzz and mystery surrounding the Steven Spielberg produced movie. Early reports indicated that the movie will gross an expected $45 million opening weekend. (Entertainment Weekly)