The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: June 1, 2011

We’re finally through what seemed like the longest month of the year. It’s officially June, which (to me) means it’s officially summer. Let the barbecues, poolside parties and weekend beach trips begin! But while we enjoy the next few months of summer, I’m here to make sure you’re still getting your daily news fix. So here’s the news you need to know on this first day of June.

Lady Gaga’s latest albumBorn This Way, which was released on May 23, debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 1,108,000 copies sold in its first week, making this Gaga’s first No. 1 album. She is only the fifth woman with a million-plus week Britney Spears’ Oops! I Did It Again still holds the top spot, with 1,319,000 copies sold in the first week. (Hollywood Reporter)

Heavy fighting raged in Yemens capital overnight and into early Wednesday morning between government troops and opposition tribesmen, who were battling. Early reports indicate that at least 30 people have been killed. Hundreds of people have fled the souther coastal city of Zinjibar, where Islamic militants took control over the weekend. (New York Times)

While Col Muammar Gaddafi’s regime claims that Nato bombing in Libya has killed 718 civilians, Nato dismissed the charges. Instead, they’ve agreed to extend its Libyan air war by three months. Nato secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen commented on today’s decision, saying, “We will sustain our efforts to fulfil the United Nations mandate to defend civilians from Gaddafi’s forces…We will keep up the pressure to see it through.” (UK Telegraph)

The World Health Organization announced Tuesday that cellphones are “possible carcinogens,” although many US cancer experts remain skeptical. A spokesman for wireless association CTIA argued, “the IARC classification does not mean cellphones cause cancer…Under IARC rules, limited evidence from statistical studies can be found even though bias and other data flaws may be the basis for the results.” (USA Today)