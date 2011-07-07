The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 7, 2011

I’m probably going to jinx myself when I say this, but the week is really flying by, even for a short one. It’s also been a very busy one in the news world. Read on for all the latest developments on this Thursday.

The sentencing hearing for Casey Anthony, who was acquitted on charges of killing her 2-year-old daughter but charged with lying to authorities, opened in Orlando this morning. Anthony’s defense attorney hoped to get her sentenced reduced, saying that Anthony’s lies all occurred on the same day and should be considered “one continuous lie” not four separate lies. But the judge disagreed, sentencing Anthony to four years in jail, minus time served. (USA Today)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) urged foreign security agencies to heighten security today, warning that terrorists might try to surgically implant explosives in their bodies. The TSA released a statement, saying, “As a precaution, passengers flying from international locations to US destinations may notice additional security measures in place.” (BBC)

The world’s newest country, South Sudan, is set to declare its independence this Saturday, July 9. The Republic of South Sudan, made up of 8 million citizens, will inaugurate a first president, Salva Kiir Mayardit. But the transition has been anything but easy after a 21-year civil war that ended in 2005, South Sudan will face many hardships as a new country, including poverty, insecurity and lack of infrastructure. (New York Times)

Facebook and Skype announced a partnership Wednesday that will allow you to make free video calls to friends in Facebook. Representatives of Skype gave Business Insider the news that the next move for the Skype-Facebook partnership will be to enable you to dial any offline phone number from inside Facebook. (MSNBC)