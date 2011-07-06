The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 6, 2011

There’s nothing like a 4-day week! It’s already Wednesday and we’ve only had one full workday. But a shortened week certainly doesn’t mean any less developing news. In fact, it’s actually already been quite a busy week, with the conclusion of the Casey Anthony trial and all. Read on for details and other news happening today.

To much surprise and outrage, Casey Anthony, 25, was found not guilty on Tuesday for the murder of her daughter Caylee Marie. After nearly six weeks of testimony, a jury of seven women and five men rejected the prosecutions claim of preconceived murder and child abuse. But she was found guilty of lesser charges of providing false information to law enforcement officers. (New York Times)

President Obama is set to hold the first ever Twitter Town Hall session at 2 PM today, where people are invited to submit questions via the @townhall Twitter account marked with the hashtag “AskObama.” Obama started tweeting last month, and he has over 8.9 million followers. Today’s webcast will most likely focus mainly on jobs and the economy. (Reuters)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) assembled in Durban, South Africa this morning to vote for the 2018 host of the Winter Olympics. Competing for the spot are Munich, Pyeongchang, South Korea and Annecy, France. Munich is hoping to become the first city to stage both summer and winter games, but the winner, which was decided after only one round of votes, won’t be announced until later this morning. (USA Today)

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is only 4 hits away from reaching the 3,000 mark, which would make him the first player to amass 3,000 hits as a Yankee. He could get to that 3,000th hit tonight against the Indians, but manager Joe Girardi amy not let him play, fearing pushing him too hard after his stint on the disabled list with a calf strain. (SB Nation)