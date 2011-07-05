The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 5, 2011

After a much-needed, well-deserved long weekend, it’s time to come back to the real world so welcome back. Hopefully everyone had a very enjoyable and patriotic 4th of July. Read on for the latest news and anything you may have missed while your were laying on the beach or attending your umpteenth BBQ of the weekend.

It has been reported that sexual assault charges against ex-IMF boss Dominique Strauss-Kahn will be dropped because of doubts about the credibility of the alleged victim. According to sources, the Guinean hotel maid had lied about being raped in Guinea in a U.S. asylum request and changed details of her story about what she did after the incident in Strauss-Kahn’s hotel suite. (UK Telegraph)

The search continues for the seven US tourists still missing after the sinking of a charter boat off the coast of Mexico Sunday. One of the tourists has already been reported dead, but The U.S. Coast Guard and Mexican Navy are still searching the Sea of Cortez for the other. The boat, which was hit by two giant waves, was carrying a total of 44 passengers and crew when it capsized. (ABC News)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon, made an estimated $157 million over the past five days, making it the highest-grossing July 4th debut ever. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks’ Larry Crowne only grossed $13 million. (New York Magazine)

At least 35 people died in Iraq as a result of two explosions that struck the town of Taji, north of the Iraqi capital, around midday on Tuesday. The first explosion was a car bomb, followed by an “improvised explosive device.” No group claimed immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but it was in the same style as similar strikes by Al Qaeda in Iraq. (New York Times)