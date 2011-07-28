The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: July 28, 2011

It’s finally Thursday, which can only mean one thing: it’s finally Crazy, Stupid, Love day! The Ryan Gosling movie we’ve all be waiting for finally hits theaters at midnight, meaning we get to spend the weekend drooling over a shirtless Gosling on the big screen. Until then, here’s the news you need to know while you’re counting down the hours.

Anders Behring Breivik, the man behind last week’s Norway bombing and shooting spree, may be brought to trial in 2012, the head of the Norwegian prosecuting authority, Tor-Aksel Busch, said. Mr. Breivik is currently charged with terrorism-related crimes, which carry a prison term of up to 21 years, but if he’s charged with crimes against humanity, he would be looking at 30 years. (WSJ)

Suicide attackers killed at least 19 people in southern Afghanistan today. Suspected Taliban fighters attacked government buildings, with raids targeted at the governor’s compound. “Nineteen dead people, including civilians and police, have been brought to a hospital,” Khan Agha Miakhel, the public health chief of Uruzgan, said by telephone. (Washington Post)

US jobless claims hit a 3-month low, falling below 400,000. Anthony Chan, Chief Economist at JPMorgan Private Wealth, commented, “When you look at last week and this week, it does suggest we are making a gradual progress toward healing many of the labor market problems that we have.” (Reuters)

Amy Winehouse’s family fears that her sudden abstinence from alcohol might have been what led to her death last Saturday. Amy had been told to cut down on her drinking, but her cold turkey approach gave her frail body a shock it couldn’t handle. A source close to the family told the The Sun newspaper, “Abstinence gave her body such a fright they thought it was eventually the cause of her death.” ( Daily Mail